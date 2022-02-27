Literate or illiterate: Empower them to curb domestic violence

Hanifan Bibi is thankful to her ‘Bahu’ [daughter-in-law] Narjis Mumtaz from core of heart, as she is the woman who brought about an unbelievable change in her house, by ending the ‘culture’ of beating the female members of family on one pretext or the other. A matriculate, Narjis is the wife of Hanifan’s second son, and she works at a beauty parlour in Bahawlpur. From their village, situated on Yazman Road, she goes to her workplace in public transport daily, after completing her household chore, and returns home mostly with her husband on bike.

Hanifan says beating women has been a ‘normal’ practice in the family, perhaps for generations, as the males saw it as a characteristic of their virility [mardangi]. She herself witnessed her ‘Saas’ [mother-in-law] being thrashed by her father-in-law. She was beaten for dozens of times by her husband, sometimes for almost no reason. She and her first Bahu had learnt living with these beatings, and accepted it as a family norm, like many other families in the village.

However, Narjis, her second Bahu, proved to be a different woman, when she refused to leave her beautician’s job even after marriage. She was darling of her husband Mumtaz Ali, who had contracted a ‘love’ marriage with her; therefore, she was allowed to continue her job. However, the real difference of her person came to the fore the day Mumtaz Ali, a tailor by profession, slapped her “for not serving him freshly cooked meal”. She raised hell in entire home.

“How dare you slap me? And what makes you better than me?

“Besides serving you and family at home, and doing my share of household chore, I earn almost equal to what you bring home monthly,” Narjis declared before all family members. To utter shock of all family members, especially males, she announced loud and clear in the house that she would call police if her husband ever ‘touched’ her again. For many days to come, Narjis words of police threat kept echoing not only in her home but also of various neighbouring families. It was extensively discussed among family members, especially males, that she should be divorced and sent back to her parents’ home. Hanifan Bibi fully endorsed the idea. However, during those tense days, another happening changed the old woman’s mind totally. Hanifan Bibi forgot placing Gur (jaggery) on tobacco while preparing the hookah chillum for her husband, which infuriated him. After hurling filthy abuses, the old man was about to beat his wife when Narjis sprang up between them.

“You can’t beat her anymore. She is your wife, your selfless servant for decades, and like a mother to me. So, I won’t let this injustice to continue anymore,” she told her father-in-law.

Ms Umm-e-Laila Azhar appreciates Narjis Mumtaz’s fight for her right to work, and her raising of voice against domestic violence, which is prevalent in our society. The executive director at the HomeNet Pakistan (HNP), a network of organisations working for creating awareness about the working conditions of home-based woman workers, believes the young woman’s being empowered financially gave her the courage to challenge an evil of society. She says that domestic violence is almost integral part of our household system, and even the victims have accepted it as a social norm. The main reason for the victims bearing with beatings and mistreatment is their financial dependence on the male members of their families. The household chores they do from dawn to dusk including house cleaning, raising of children, laundering, meal preparation, and many more such tasks, are not considered ‘work’, which could be translated into reward in financial terms, Ms. Azhar regrets.

Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar fully endorses the HomeNet Pakistan executive director’s viewpoint. The director of the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahore, says that we, as a nation, are still undecided what we want from our women. There is no clear state policy how women should be provided equal work opportunities, and how their work done should be calculated in terms of money.

The women studies expert, who earned her PhD degree from Germany, says ‘Bangladesh Model’ may be the best example to follow for a country like Pakistan as far as curbing domestic violence through women empowerment was concerned. She says that country provided its women with all opportunities to work no matter they were literate, semi-literate or illiterate. In 2021, the ratio of women workforce in Bangladesh was 35 per cent, compared with Pakistan’s 21pc, according to the International Labour Organisation data.

Prof Rubeena Zakar says that as a result of the successive governments’ policies, the number of working women increased to 18.6 million in 2016-17 from 16.2 million in 2010. Bangladesh secured the 47th position among 144 countries in 2017 as per The Global Gender Gap Report, whereas Pakistan stood at 143rd position. The women’s empowerment helped the country secure the first spot in gender equality (among South Asian countries) at the Gender Gap Index of 2017. The director of the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies says though latest statistics not available, the earlier studies showed that domestic violence decreased significantly after implementation of various women empowerment programmes in Bangladesh. She believes Pakistan may also overcome this serious issue to a large extent if special initiatives are taken for the purpose. —Dr Fatima Khan

The write is a physician by profession. She worked as an intern at the Capital Health (New Jersey) & the Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital (New York). Rights and gender issues are the areas of special interest to her. She can be reached at: fatima23393@hotmail.com