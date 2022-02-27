PTI has failed to improve economy, control corruption: JI

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Majlis-e-Shoora (central decision-making body) has held that PTI government should go home if it is unable to fix the economy and improve its governance.

“Incompetence and inability of Imran Khan’s government has pushed the country to multiple crises. The prime minister and his team should go home and pave the way for new elections if they unable to provide relief to the masses,” stated a resolution unanimously adopted by the JI Shoora on Saturday, the second day of three-day meeting to discuss the prevailing political, economic situation and opposition’s no-confidence against PM Imran Khan.

Chaired by JI ameer Sirajul Haq, the meeting is also discussing party’s preparation for elections and organisational matters. Sirajul Haq will announce the future strategy at the end of the Shoora session on Sunday (today).

The resolution stated the PTI had not failed to improve economy and control corruption. The country further dropped on corruption index during the PTI rule as per the reports of Transparency International, the JI ameer said.

The resolution said the PTI made a full surrender to the IMF, the World Bank and the FATF dictations and it was trying to sell the country to international lending agencies on installments. The State Bank Amendment Ordinance, it said, was the surrender document as the government would have no control on state institution dealing with national economy. It said the inflation and corruption were the major problems of Pakistan. The government, it said, has been devaluing rupee considerably and also hiking fuel prices on IMF demands despite reduction in oil prices at international market. The government increased medicine prices 14 times and food prices went up multiple times during last three and half years. The corruption went rampant and mafias minted billions of rupees by creating artificial shortages of wheat, sugar and petrol during PTI rule, the resolution stated, adding the government desperately failed to act against the corrupt people involved in scandals.

The resolution vowed to continue JI’s sit-in movement and demanded the government bring down fuel and food items prices. It called for taking measure to eliminate interest-based economy. The JI demanded the government address the farmers’ demands and increase the salaries of government employees. It vowed to transform country into Islamic welfare state through peaceful democratic mass movement.

Call to promote Islamic values: Tanzeem e Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has emphasised that Haya (modesty) and Iman (faith) go together.

“A Muslim society like ours cannot afford to mirror the Western civilisation which is tantamount to committing open disloyalty to social system of Islam,” he said in his message on the second day of three-day Haya (modesty) campaign on Saturday. Ideology of Pakistan and the Constitution require that Islamic culture and values must be promoted. Islam declares that Haya and Iman are synchronous, and it logically follows that if immodesty prevails, then real faith cannot exist, he said.

Western NGOs and institutions are using evil ploys in our society in the name of so-called ‘freedom’ of women and if we fall into their trap then our society will be wrecked like that of the West and we would never be able to achieve the goals for which Pakistan was created, added.