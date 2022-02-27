Walk held to highlight clean environment

LAHORE : Keeping our home, street, neighbourhood and city clean will not only help in eliminating environmental pollution but also be a practical expression of cooperation with the cleaning staff.

Addressing the participants of an awareness walk organised by Sangat Development Foundation (SDF) here on Saturday on the occasion of ongoing “Cleanliness Month Drive” of the Punjab government, Zahid Islam, SDF Executive Director, said that garbage of houses, shops and offices should be dumped at designated places. The trend of dumping garbage on vacant plots and roads, corridors is deplorable. Disposable items should not be thrown on roads and pathways, he said. People should not allow water to accumulate inside, outside and on roofs of houses to stop spread of dengue. Clean environment enhances human health and beauty of surroundings. The organisation is conducting awareness walk in nine districts of Punjab in collaboration with Local Government and Community Development Department. In this regard, the organisation has full support of Secretary Local Government Punjab. Government officials, civil society, business representatives and citizens from different walks of life gathered in front of Lahore Press Club and walked through Egerton Road to create awareness about the importance and benefits of maintaining cleanliness.