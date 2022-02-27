MoUs signed to resolve youth issues

LAHORE : Directorate General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab has signed two MoUs with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) according to which Youth Affairs Wing Punjab and LUMS will collaborate with each other to resolve various matters relating to youth.

According to a handout, DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and Dean of Student Affairs LUMS Hiba Iqbal signed the MoUs at a ceremony organised at National Hockey Stadium the other day.

Deputy Director Youth Affairs Punjab Syed Omair Hasan and Assistant Director Youth Affairs Ms Nazish Noor were also present on this occasion.

As per MoU, LUMS will extend cooperation in youth’s training, internship, participation in national conferences and other affairs. Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and LUMS will collaborate for nurturing abilities of talented youth. In return, the students of LUMS will be able to get the facility of SBP E-Library.

Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and LUMS will also hold International Film Festival jointly on March 29 and 30, 2022 under another MoU. The panel discussion will also be conducted in the festival.

Talking on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab was providing best opportunities to youth to grow in their respective careers. “LUMS has been considered as the best educational institution of the country and our potential young boys and girls will learn a lot through MoUs with LUMS”.