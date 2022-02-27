Archbishop of Canterbury arrives on 3-day visit

LAHORE : The Archbishop of Canterbury most Revd Justin Welby reached Lahore on a three-day visit to Pakistan early Saturday night.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister (SRPM) for Interfaith-Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi accompanied by President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshal received the Most Revd Justin Welby at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

During his three-day visit, the Archbishop of Canterbury is scheduled to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister and various religious and political leaders. The Archbishop will also visit Grand Jamia Mosque Bahria Town.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and SRPM for Interfaith-Harmony and Middle East Allama Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall will host a dinner to the visiting Archbishop of Canterbury the most Revd Justin Welby. Tahir Ashrafi said the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Revd Justin Welby is a spiritual leader of the Christian community, and is respected and loved all over the world.