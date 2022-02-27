1,710 raids conducted to check profiteering

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1,710 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during the last 24 hours and imposed Rs201,500 fines on 225 shopkeepers while two shops were sealed.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned with the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal had accelerated their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items, and provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens. Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring the establishment of DC counters at general stores.