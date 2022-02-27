DCs asked to check wheat, fertilizer smuggling

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to curb smuggling of wheat and fertilizers and monitor supply and stocks through online portal.

He issued the directive while chairing a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The chief secretary said that in case of shortage of fertilizers, crop production can be affected. He said the government would protect the interest of farmers in any case and would take stern action against profiteers.

He asked the officers to strictly implement the directives on road safety outside schools and take action against the violators. He mentioned a special period should be arranged in schools to highlight the importance of cleanliness. He said a permanent solution to the problem of garbage dumping in the cities should be worked out. The chief secretary also issued instructions to start preparations for dealing with possible urban flooding during rains.

The divisional commissioners gave a briefing to the meeting through a video link. The meeting was informed that 4,077 open manholes in Lahore Division, 1,534 in Gujranwala, 1,404 in Multan, 1,661 in Bahawalpur, 515 in DG Khan and 390 in Rawalpindi were covered. Similarly, 10,372 streetlights in Lahore division, 3,765 in Gujranwala, 3284 in Multan, 2247 in Bahawalpur, 1671 in DG Khan and 6,849 in Rawalpindi were made functional.

The participants were told that timely resolution of complaints about sewerage and cleanliness in districts is being ensured. The secretaries of agriculture and industries departments, additional IG special branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.