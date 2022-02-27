Polio drive kicks off in City

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to children at the Mian Mir Hospital, here on Friday.
During the five-day drive from February 28 to March 04, as many as 1.97 million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 6,800 teams had been formed.
Talking on the occasion, he said that union council monitoring officers and area in-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.
The DC said that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil. He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. “Polio free Lahore is our mission”, he added.
