Improving int’l ranking of varsities prime mission: governor

LAHORE : The 131st Convocation of the Punjab University was held on Saturday in which 327 graduating students, including a Sikh, were awarded PhD degrees while 87 MS/MPhil, 76 Master’s and 67 undergraduate medals and 4 prizes/purse were also distributed among 189 students.

A total of 1018 degrees and medals were distributed in the convocation presided over by the Punjab Governor/Chancellor Chaudhry Sarwar among the graduating students.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sarwar said that it was his prime mission as Chancellor to improve international ranking of the universities in Punjab and the graduating students of Punjab University must be proud of their institution as it had advanced its international ranking and was the best university in Pakistan.

Punjab Senior Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro VC Prof Dr M Saleem Mazhar, Registrar & Controller M Rauf Nawaz, Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javed, members of Senate, Syndicate, senior faculty members and a large number of graduates and their parents attended the event.

Ch Sarwar further said that it was a good omen that universities in Punjab were making their place in international ranking and especially PU VC, teachers and employees including sweepers deserved the credit for landmark improvement in QS ranking of international universities. He said that another important challenge for him was to make regular appointments on the designations of VC, registrar, controller, treasurer as in most of the universities, acting charge was assigned to various persons on these coveted posts when he became Governor. Now, he said, regular appointments had been made on these posts in most of the universities in Punjab.

He advised the students that nothing was impossible and they could achieve their goals through hard work. He said that he himself studied in a school where there were no washrooms, no boundary wall and other basic facilities but he was elected the first Muslim Member of the British Parliament. He appreciated the role of the VCs and PU VC in particular for their role in COVID 19 due to which the precious academic year of the students was saved. Congratulating the graduates, Mian Mahmood ur Rashid said that it was his honor that he had also been a student of PU in 1972, the time when polarization on campus was at its peak. Later, he said, the students unions were banned due to conflicts and the university had started losing its magnificence. However, he said, the university had gained its glory again in recent years and its progress at international level spoke the volume of academic achievements due to efforts of the VC and his team.

Meanwhile, among others, Kalyan Singh Kalyan, a Sikh student of Punjab University, obtained his PhD degree in Punjabi from Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar in the convocation. He is the first Sikh after the creation of Pakistan who did his PhD in Punjabi. Dr Kalyan Singh has done PhD on the life and teachings of Baba Guru Nanak.

Talking to the media, Dr Kalyan Singh said that my PhD degree had proved the decision of my ancestors to live in Pakistan a wise decision.

He said that he had done his PhD covering various aspects of his religion and his spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak under the supervision of a Muslim teacher, Dr Naveed Shahzad, which proved that there was complete religious freedom in Pakistan. He said that doing PhD on Sikh religion under the supervision of a Muslim teacher was a great example of interfaith and inter-religious harmony in Pakistan. He said that he obtained all his education from BA to PhD from Punjab University and he was thankful to this great alma mater.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the governor had assigned him the task to ensure good governance and improve the international ranking of the university. He said that to ensure good governance, for the first time in the last 40 years of Punjab University, all statutory bodies of the university had been made functional to ensure transparency. He also said that the university had given special attention to those research projects which aimed at solving socio-economic problems and contributed towards national development. He said that when he took charge as Vice Chancellor, he was told that the university could not be run on “merit”-based policy and without patronizing a group of teachers.

However, he said, the style of incumbent administration had failed these two theories. He said the merit had been implemented due to which the university had made progress at all levels and the elections of academic staff association were also a witness to the fact that the administration had no concern with any group and important offices of the university worked independently. He congratulated all the graduating students and their parents on their success.

A PU spokesperson said that it was for the first time in the history of any university in Pakistan, Punjab University produced 327 PhDs in one year. He added this has been made possible due to special attention on research and conduct of regular meetings of relevant bodies especially Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB).

The spokesperson further said that Punjab University will remain closed on Monday, 28th February, 2022 on account of 358th meeting of Senate, held on 25th February 2022 and 131st Convocation, held on 26th February, 2022.