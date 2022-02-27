Mothers and fathers protest to support Sudan’s anti-coup youth

KHARTOUM: A demonstration of "mothers and fathers" took to the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday to support the young anti-coup protesters who have for months rallied against the military.

"We are demonstrating today to tell our sons and daughters that they are not alone," Faiza Hussein, one of the protesters, told AFP.

She added that they are also calling on the authorities to "stop killing our children".

At least 83 people have been killed and thousands injured in unrest that has gripped the country since an October 25 military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to independent medics.

"We are here to support the youth in their revolution, and to demand an end to the killings," said Hassan Ali, 63.

A United Nations expert on Thursday urged Sudanese forces to stop firing live ammunition and tear gas canisters at protesters. "Firing live ammunition on the people is a huge violation against human rights," said UN expert Adama Dieng during a visit to Khartoum.