‘This war will last,’ warns Macron on Ukraine

PARIS: The world must brace for a long war between Russia and Ukraine after Moscow launched an invasion of its pro-Western neighbour, French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Saturday.

"I can tell you one thing this morning it is that this war will last," Macron’s told France’s annual agriculture fair.

"This crisis will last, this war will last and all the crises that come with it will have lasting consequences," Macron added, warning: "We must be prepared".

Macron cut short his visit to the agriculture fair, usually one of the main fixtures on the French political calendar, in order to return to dealing with the crisis triggered by the Russian invasion.

"War has returned to Europe, this was chosen unilaterally by President (Vladimir) Putin, with a tragic humanitarian situation, a (Ukrainian) people who are resisting and a Europe that is there and resisting by the side of the Ukrainian people," said Macron.

Macron has again called an emergency defence council of top ministers and military security officials to discuss the situation in Ukraine which will take place at 1600 GMT, the Elysee said.

With the war and sanctions against Russia risking damage for specific sectors in France, notably the wine industry, Macron vowed a "plan of resilience" to help them cope.

The French leader was a key figure in efforts to avert conflict, repeatedly speaking to Putin and seeking in vain to broker a summit between the Russian leader and US President Joe Biden.

The war has also broken out as the clock ticks down to France’s presidential elections in April. Macron, who is expected to seek and win a second term, has left the official declaration of his candidacy to the last minute, although he must make a move next week ahead of a March 4 deadline to register.

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday slammed Western countries such as Germany for displaying "unyielding egoism" in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying "crushing sanctions" were needed. "There is no time today for the kind of unyielding egoism that we see in certain Western countries, including here in Germany unfortunately," Morawiecki said in Berlin ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "That is why I came here... to shake the conscience of Germany. So that they finally decide on sanctions that are actually crushing," he told Polish reporters.

Morawiecki, who was set to meet with Scholz together with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, notably called for the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and said Russia must be cut off from the SWIFT banking system.

"All sanctions should be on table now," Morawiecki said.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will donate machine guns, assault and sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition valued at 7.6 million euros ($8.6 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said on Saturday.

"The government on Saturday approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack," Minister Jana Cernochova said in a tweet.

Facebook late on Friday restricted Russian state media’s ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv.

"We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world," Nathaniel Gleicher, the social media giant’s security policy head, said on Twitter.

He added that Facebook would "continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media."

Facebook’s parent company Meta said earlier on Friday that Russia would hit its services with restrictions after it refused authorities’ order to stop using fact-checkers and content warning labels on its platforms.