13 dead after tourist boat sinks in Vietnam

HANOI: At least 13 people were killed and four others missing after a tourist boat capsized on Saturday in bad weather off the coast of Hoi An, a world heritage-listed Vietnamese city, an official said.

The accident occurred as the vessel carrying 39 local tourists and crew members was returning to Hoi An from Cu Lao Cham island -- a popular spot for diving, snorkelling and water sports.

Local Communist Party chief Nguyen Sinh confirmed 13 people drowned and four were missing.

Rescue efforts were suspended in the evening because of fading light, he said.

"We cannot do anything further as it is too dark," he told AFP, adding a full investigation would be carried out and some survivors were receiving medical treatment.