Indian capital ends restrictions as virus cases fall

NEW DELHI: India’s capital has announced the end of all the remaining coronavirus restrictions after government data showed cases of the recent Omicron variant had fallen.

The country recorded 11,499 new daily cases and 255 deaths, according to the health ministry’s latest statistics on Saturday, a tiny fraction of those seen during the devastating peak last year.

Local officials in the Delhi region, which recorded 460 cases and two deaths Friday, decided to lift a night curfew and allow restaurants to operate at full capacity. Places of religious worship were also permitted to reopen.

Schools will function fully offline from April 1 while fines for not wearing masks were also reduced.

The area’s disaster management authority "withdraws all restrictions as situation improves" and because people were "facing hardships due to loss of jobs", Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Twitter.