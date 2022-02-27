 
Sunday February 27, 2022
Harry and Meghan to receive civil rights award

By AFP
February 27, 2022

LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will late on Saturday accept an award from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a leading US civil rights group, in recognition of their work to help a woman’s shelter in Texas, their promotion of Covid vaccine equity and a partnership to create community relief centres.

The NAACP president’s award is given each year in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.

