Zimbabwe police break up opposition rally

HARARE: Police on Saturday fired tear gas and used batons to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters in Zimbabwe’s western town of Gokwe at a rally for next month’s local and parliamentary by-elections.

Dozens of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were injured after being beaten by baton-wielding police, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere told AFP.

"We condemn the regime’s abuse of state machinery to stifle the CCC", Mahere said, using the new name of the former MDC Alliance.

She insisted the party had "lawfully obtained police clearance for our rally".

In blocking the event, the police argued they did not have enough "manpower" to handle it.

"No cogent explanation has been given for why our rallies are banned but (President) Mr (Emerson) Mnangagwa’s rallies are allowed to proceed," Mahere said.