Squads for Pakistan Cup announced

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Cup is all set to commence from March 2 in Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan.

The tournament provides an opportunity to young cricketers to showcase their skills to get a chance to represent Pakistan in the white-ball series against Australia.

Besides three Tests, Pakistan are to play three ODIs and one T20I against Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi from March 29.

In this context, the PCB has confirmed 16-player squads of six Cricket Associations teams for Pakistan Cup – the final tournament of the domestic season 2021-22.

The squads have been finalised with the idea of providing opportunities to those young players who have given impressive performances in this year’s domestic season.

The tournament will be held on a double-league basis. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Iftikhar Ahmed will defend the title. They take on Raza Ali Dar-led Central Punjab at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad in their first match.

Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah will lead Balochistan, while all-rounder Shadab Khan will lead Northern.

Test fast bowler Mir Hamza will lead Sindh who meet Salman Ali Agha’s Southern Punjab on the opening day at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The tournament carries nearly RS10 million in prize money. The winners will bag Rs5 million, while the runners-up will receive Rs2.5 million.

Balochistan: Yasir Shah (Captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Ayaz Tasawar, Azeem Ghumman, Bismillah Khan (WK), Haseebullah Khan (WK), Imran Butt, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Saad, Mohammad Shahid and Taj Wali

Central Punjab: Raza Ali Dar (Captain), Ahmed Shahzad, Awais Ali, Hussain Talat, Imran Dogar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Ali, Irfan Jnr, Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Iftikhar Ahmed (Captain), Aamer Azmat, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan Jnr, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Sarwar, Sahibzada Farhan, Sameen Gul, Waqar Ahmed and Wasim Jnr

Northern: Shadab Khan (Captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Ather Mehmood, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (WK), Salman Irshad, Umar Amin and Zaman Khan

Sindh: Mir Hamza (Captain), Omair Bin Yousaf, Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ammad Alam, Asif Mehmood, Danish Aziz, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasan (WK), Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Umar, Saad Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

Southern Punjab: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Aamir Yamin, Abbas Afridi, Ali Majid, Azam Khan (WK), Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Imran Randhawa, Khushdil Shah, Rahat Ali, Sharoon Siraj, Sohaib Maqsood, Tayyab Tahir, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK) and Zia-ul-Haq.