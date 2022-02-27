Australian sporting icon John Landy dies at 91

MELBOURNE: John Landy, the second man to break the four-minute mile after arch-rival Roger Bannister, has died aged 91, with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Saturday saying the sport owed him “a huge debt”.

The Australian former mile and 1500m world record holder passed away at his home on Thursday, with the news announced Saturday.

Landy was renowned for his rivalry with England’s Bannister as they both sought to make history and conquer the four-minute mark.

Bannister was first, clocking 3:59.4 in Oxford on May 6, 1954. But Landy went better 46 days later in Finland with a time of 3:58.0 — a record that stood for the next three years.

“Our world is poorer without John Landy in it,” said Coe, himself a two-time Olympic 1500m gold medallist.

“He lit the spark that led to the legendary chase for the four-minute mile between 1952 and 1954 and was one of the main protagonists in that quest.

“Ultimately Roger Bannister got there first but was also the first to recognise that Landy’s excellence inspired him to reach that historic landmark.”

Coe characterised their quest to breach the four-minute mile as doing “more to globalise our sport than any other event of that era”, adding that “our sport owes him a huge debt”.

Fellow Australian champion runner Cathy Freeman was among others to pay tribute, calling Landy “a giant of a man”.

“A true athlete, scholar and gentleman. Rest In Peace,” she tweeted.

The two-time Olympian will also be remembered for one of the most selfless sporting acts of the 20th century, during the mile at the 1956 Australian championships.