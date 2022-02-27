South Africa blind team in Pakistan for ODI, T20I series

KARACHI: South Africa blind cricket team on Saturday arrived here to play a three-match ODI Series and three-match T20 series against Pakistan.

The ODI series will be held here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium from February 28 to March 3. The T20 series will be held in Lahore and Faisalabad from March 5-8.

The visitors were received here at the Jinnah International Airport by the ODI series organising committee comprising Imran Sheikh, Asif Azeem, Majid Khan and Shiraz Asif.

This is the first time that the South African blind side is visiting Pakistan. Just hours after arrival of the touring party, the trophy for the ODI series was unveiled here at the Pearl Continental during a news conference which was attended by both the teams.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) president Sultan Shah told a news conference that this was the first tour of South Africa to Pakistan.

Pakistan have visited South Africa three times.

He also thanked sponsors and Sindh government for their assistance for the series.

The ODI series matches will be held on February 28, March 1 and March 3. The first game of the T20 series will be held at Lahore on March 5. Faisalabad will host the second and third T20 games on March 7 and March 8.

Pakistan captain Nisar Ali said that it would be a good series. “South Africa is a good side and matches will be very good,” Nisar told the news conference. “Our team is strong and our players will deliver. I hope results will be in our favour,” Nisar said. “The series will help to prepare for the World Cup to be held in November. We have given chance to youngsters so that they could showcase their talent which will help us to prepare the brigade as per plans,” Nisar said.

“We held a six-day camp in Lahore and the boys trained well,” he said.

South Africa skipper Asanda Isaac Bidla said that the tour would help them learn. “Pakistan is a top side and playing with them will help us prepare for the World Cup,” Isaac said. “We have also prepared well. In our team there are a few youngsters who are part of our future plan and I am very much confident that our boys will deliver their best and surprise Pakistan,” Isaac said.

Both teams will hold their practice sessions at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).

South Africa assistant coach Frikkie Schoeman told ‘The News’ that they held a three-day training camp for the series. “We held just a three-day camp for the series. It’s not enough but the issue is finances as sponsors are least interested in blind cricket,” Schoeman said in an informal talk.

“There is immense talent in South Africa and the boys are eager to play cricket and want to learn,” said Schoeman, who resides in Pretoria. He said he was happy to be in Pakistan for the first time.

South Africa squad: Sergil January, Sibusiso Ciryll Mdhlalose, Johan Schroeder, Doctor William Malinga, Sphelele Atwell Khalala, Reme Kampher, Jacobus Johannes Kotze, Anathi Xelelo, Fredrik Andreas Boer, Asanda Isaac Bidla (Captain), Buhle Bhidla, Teboho Francis Moloisane, Lwande Bhidla, Shepherd Mangxaba, Gaolatlwe David Landry, Officials: Harichun Mahabeer (manager), Michael Santos Da Silva (head coach), Brijlall Mothilal (treasurer), Ndumiso Njabulo Nyawose (coordinator), Frederik Coenraat Schoeman (assistant coach).