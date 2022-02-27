Pakistan’s Ali Suleman wins bronze in rowing event

ISLAMABAD: Ali Suleman made the country proud by winning the bronze medal in the Virtual Indoor World Rowing Championship 2022.

Ali secured the medal in the light-weight men category.

Ahmad Aziz also gave a good account of himself, finishing 8th in the open weight category event.

Chairman Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwanul Haq praised rowers’ performance terming it as a dawn of a new era in the game.

“It is a big news for country’s rowing as the emergence of fresh talent will definitely help in popularising the game in the country,” Rizwan said.