Pakistan’s Ali Suleman wins bronze in rowing event

ISLAMABAD: Ali Suleman made the country proud by winning the bronze medal in the Virtual Indoor World Rowing Championship 2022.
Ali secured the medal in the light-weight men category.
Ahmad Aziz also gave a good account of himself, finishing 8th in the open weight category event.
Chairman Pakistan Rowing Federation Rizwanul Haq praised rowers’ performance terming it as a dawn of a new era in the game.
“It is a big news for country’s rowing as the emergence of fresh talent will definitely help in popularising the game in the country,” Rizwan said.
