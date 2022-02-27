Big-hitting de Grandhomme rallies NZ as SA dominate

CHRISTCHURCH: Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell mounted a crucial rescue mission for New Zealand as South Africa continued to dominate the second Test on day two in Christchurch on Saturday.

Their 66-run, sixth wicket partnership, dominated by a half-century to de Grandhomme, lifted New Zealand to 157 for five at stumps in reply to South Africa’s 364.

Playing with the lights on during a gloomy afternoon at Hagley Oval, South Africa had New Zealand at five for 91 before de Grandhomme joined Mitchell in the middle.

The burly all-rounder favoured attack as the best defence and was not out at 54 off 61 deliveries at stumps, with the more circumspect Mitchell on 29.

After being outplayed on day one, New Zealand battled back into the reckoning on the second morning with four wickets for 60, to have South Africa 298 for seven at lunch.

Two overs after the resumption, South Africa were 302 for eight but then, following a 20-minute rain disruption, the momentum swung back the Proteas’ way.

Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj mounted a rollicking 62-run stand off 78 deliveries — a record ninth wicket partnership for South Africa against New Zealand — and South Africa were back in the box seat.

When Kyle Jamieson eventually mopped up the tail, New Zealand’s situation worsened.

Kagiso Rabada removed openers Tom Latham for nought and Will Young for three, both caught behind — and New Zealand were two down for just nine runs.

Devon Conway and first Test century-maker Henry Nicholls attempted to put some backbone into the innings, although Conway never looked at ease.

He was given a hard time by Rabada who had an lbw appeal turned down and dropped a sharp caught-and-bowled chance before Jansen claimed the wicket with Kyle Verreynne taking another legside catch.

South Africa lost two reviews appealing for leg-before decisions before eventually getting the fourth wicket with a carefully laid plan to catch Nicholls for 39.

Score board

South Africa won the toss

South Africa 1st Inning

Elgar (c) b Southee 41

Erwee c †Blundell b Henry 108

Markram c Mitchell b Wagner 42

Dussen c Mitchell b Wagner 35

Bavuma b Henry 29

Kyle† c Latham b Henry 4

Mulder c †Blundell b Wagner 14

Jansen not out 37

Rabada c Mitchell b Wagner 6

Maharaj c Nicholls b Jamieson 36

Sipamla c Southee b Jamieson 0

Extras: (lb 7, nb 4, w 1) 12

Total: (133 Ov) 364

Fall: 1-111, 36.2 ov 2-199, 69.6 ov 3-199, 70.2 ov 4-257, 97.1 ov 5-261, 99.4 ov 6-277, 110.3 ov 7-296, 114.4 ov 8-302, 118.6 ov 9-364, 132.1 ov 10-364, 132.6 ov

Bowling: Tim Southee 32-11-75-1 Matt Henry 35-10-90-3 Kyle Jamieson 27-10-74-2 Colin de Grandhomme 8-3-16-0 Neil Wagner 31-10-102-4

New Zealand 1st Innings

Latham(c) c †Verreynne b Rabada 0

Young c †Verreynne b Rabada 3

Conway c †Verreynne b Jansen 16

Nicholls c Erwee b Jansen 39

Mitchell not out 29

Blundell† b Rabada 6

Grandhomme not out 54

Extras: (lb 6, nb 2, w 2) 10

Total: (45 Ov, RR: 3.48) 157/5

Yet to bat: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry

Fall: 1-4, 0.4 ov 2-9, 4.1 ov 3-51, 18.2 ov 4-83, 24.2 ov 5-91, 26.3 ov

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 12-2-37-3 Marco Jansen 12-2-48-2 Lutho Sipamla 11-4-34-0 Wiaan Mulder 6-2-25-0 Keshav Maharaj 4-1-7-0

Umpires: Chris Brown, Wayne Knights