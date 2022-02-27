Saving higher education [Part – I]

As the PTI-led government has made a joke of nearly everything, education is no exception. It is trying to do everything in education that it should not be doing at all. From the farce of the so-called Single National Curriculum (SNC) to a mockery of higher education, the government is proverbially leaving no stone unturned to alter the shape of education in the country – in an arrogant and undesirable manner.

The focus of this column is higher education, so let’s begin by putting some perspective to it. In the 21st century, the story begins with the usurper General Pervez Musharraf who had toppled an elected government in 1999 and appointed himself chief executive of Pakistan. This was a unique and unheard -of designation for a military dictator who had derived his power from the barrel of a gun. Soon he kicked out the elected president of the country too and elevated himself to the office of the president of Pakistan. He was following in the footsteps of generals Ayub Khan, Yahaya Khan, and Ziaul Haq.

Like his predecessors, he had no shortage of turncoat politicians and ‘technocrats’ at his disposal. One of them was a scientist of sorts and an ardent fan of authoritarian regimes. He clung to the dispensation which was a hotchpotch of all those who could give a semblance of competence to it. Each ‘expert’ was trying to prove his/her degree of incompetence to the good general who soon started wallowing in dollars after the 9/11 attacks in the US.

Our scientist gathered some likeminded people who embarked on a journey to transform higher education in the country. These people were mostly from the private sector and some had even established or managed educational institutions that sold education and charged hefty fees. They presented the idea to replace the good old University Grants Commission (UGC) by a newly minted Higher Education Commission (HEC). When you use concepts that fit well within a neoliberal economy – or in fact promote it – institutions such as the World Bank fall in love with you. Words such as ‘merit-based’, ‘resource mobilisation’, ‘self-finance’, ‘tenure-track’ and many others sound fairly sweet to donors.

Established in 2002, the HEC did manage to attract a lot of money. With billions flowing in and out, countless research grants were awarded to competent and not so competent ‘lead investigators’ – a term used for someone who can claim to be a senior researcher. There were centres and departments at universities vying for grants – many of which landed in favourite hands. There were lax accountability mechanisms – in some cases not at all – that facilitated a generous use of funds with nearly no accountability.

Many universities were happy that at least there were more funds to spend – or burn in the donor terminology. The old UGC had never seen such a bonanza, so nobody missed it much. The nine-year dictatorship spawned a plethora of dictators at middle and lower levels. The HEC itself became a small authoritarian regime, which was big and powerful enough to consume and dispense hundreds of billions at the discretion of the chairman. Audits were taken care of by the chief accounting officer who was mostly the executive director picked by the HEC chairman and approved by a compliant commission.

The first decade of the HEC drew glowing tributes from the donors, including the World Bank. A well-orchestrated campaign produced international and national reports praising the HEC as a top-class body that had worked wonders in the higher education sector of Pakistan. As thousands of PhDs were ‘produced’ – or rather churned out on an assembly line – donors went almost crazy with the miracle in the making. Paper publications multiplied as dozens turned into hundreds and that into thousands in a short span of time. Some great scientists of Pakistan published papers at a dizzying speed and boasted CVs that looked like booklets.

There were some good things too. For example, new universities and campuses mushroomed in places where higher education was earlier not available. Generous scholarships became available to selected faculty members and students to pursue doctoral degrees abroad. Many of these never returned after claiming huge fees and sustenance allowances for years. Faculty members who returned found themselves under pressure to publish more papers. Those without a job and a fresh PhD kept looking for jobs and ended up moving abroad or being underemployed.

This kept going on till a new HEC chairman Javaid Leghari took charge. He proved to be a much better leader and thinker and tried to rectify many of the problems the HEC was facing. He developed new policies and procedures and was less fond of autocratic methods in education. Favouritism was considerably reduced, and he dealt with higher education institution in a more even-handed manner. Leghari’s focus was more on quality than quantity and his efforts bore fruit and the HEC became a better place with academics from all over Pakistan benefitting from it rather than some favourite centres and departments. The old guards were not happy and missed the good old days of the 2000s.

Come 2010, and the landmark 18th Amendment devolves education at all levels to provinces. From pre-primary to higher education and from curriculum development to implementation – all came under provincial domains. This was a most progressive and appreciable step by the PPP government which managed to respond to the demands of the provinces and increased their autonomy to a certain level. Now the old guards and pro-centralisation pundits sprung to action and launched a campaign to backtrack the 18th Amendment. There were articles in newspapers against the 18th Amendment and in favour of retaining higher education at the federal level.

Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary after his restoration was opposing nearly everything the PPP government was doing. He delivered many verdicts that infringed upon the executive authority and ultimately incurred huge losses to the public exchequer. In his zeal, he declared that the HEC would continue to function but there was no bar for provinces to establish their own provincial higher education commissions (PHECS). Since all the public money for higher education was still channeled through the HEC, the provincial ones found themselves out of resources.

There was a need to devise a mechanism through the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and National Finance Commission (NFC) to divert the money for higher education to the provinces, but that could never happen. After Dr Javaid Leghari left the HEC, once again it faced one crisis after another. There were multiple cases of plagiarism and a rapid growth in the number of university campuses – many of them in bungalows – with hardly any facilities or faculty to match the name of a university. The standard of higher education deteriorated considerably as the number of PhDs and publications spiraled in universities.

This was the background under which the PML-N government in 2018 managed to hire a highly competent economist, educationist, and scholar Dr Tariq Banuri who had a blazing track record of professional achievements. He was settled in the US for a long time and had a wide exposure to the higher education system there. His selection to the post of HEC chairman was perhaps the best news for higher education in the country in many years.

To be continued

The writer holds a PhD from the University of Birmingham, UK and works in Islamabad. He can be reached at:

mnazir1964@yahoo.co.uk