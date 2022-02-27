A different kind of justice

The annual Aurat March may be one day for some, but in effect it goes beyond a specific time or date. This is because every day brings with it some new horror story featuring women being killed, raped, threatened, harassed or abused. The smallest excuse, the slightest provocation, any pretext that can be found – and a woman is abused or killed or raped. A woman can be killed on grounds of family 'honour'. She can be killed because she chose to talk to a person of the opposite sex, or wear something deemed improper or marrying of her own choice or wanting to get educated. That so many of their killers go unpunished is not just because family members, often complicit in the crime itself, can forgive the murderers. It is because the authorities themselves may too be sympathetic to the idea of ‘honour’ killings and punishment of women for behaving outside of the set moral framework. The reality is that legislative efforts – and there have been many – are not met with appropriate policies on the ground. It is estimated that around 70-90 percent of married women in Pakistan suffer from domestic abuse. The damage suffered ranges from emotional to physical. However, even getting laws across the table on this issue has been a major hurdle for various provincial governments.

It is in this context that women march on March 8 – the International Day for Women – at Aurat March in many big cities of the country. It is also in this context that the organisers of Aurat March have released their manifesto for this year. Each year, a new theme is taken up as a means to highlight the challenges women face. For this year, the theme is ‘Asal Insaf’ – a reimagining of justice. The idea of taking up justice as the slogan is to highlight the manner in which various groups face oppression and how this can be tackled only if the patriarchal structures of society are changed, rather than through individual actions. The manifesto highlights the concerns of those who have suffered not only sexual violence, but also enforced disappearances, abductions, domestic violence, or other abuses of human rights. It calls for justice in order to create a fairer, more equal society for all. The organisers have also said that until justice exists across society for everyone who is marginalised, oppressed, vulnerable, women have little hope of gaining any access to rights or to overcoming the misogyny that has increased over recent years.

No doubt, justice lies at the core of societal equality and a respect for rights laid down by the law. And justice goes beyond court hearings and beyond lawyers or bar associations. Real justice – 'Asal Insaf' – means a space where everyone can feel safe and protected from the brutalities that are often unleashed upon them. The purpose must be to create such a society. We have so far struggled in this mission. Fortunately, younger women are now stepping forward to take the battle further ahead and avoid being pushed back into obscurity and behind walls.