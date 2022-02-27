Deficit woes

If a country’s imports are flooding in unabated, while exports remain stagnant, its current account deficit is bound to burst the banks. That is exactly what is happening in Pakistan. However, soaring imports are not the only problem here. Declining remittances have also compounded the issue. For a country such as Pakistan, a monthly deficit of over $2.5 billion is something to seriously worry about. The country is neck-deep in debt and there are no rescues in sight, but we can start coming out of it inch by inch by taking some drastic steps. If we do not receive adequate foreign exchange from exports and remittances, the deficit will continue to mount. Given the situation, our trade deficit, currently hovering around nine percent, will be in double digits before long. The government perhaps needs to fight on multiple fronts to bring it under control, starting off by scaling down import-export disparity. Multiple export promotion bureaus, established at various times in the past by successive governments, have only been able to show some marginal improvement, if at all. Even a rapidly depreciating rupee has not resulted in any substantial increase in exports.

An important step towards ameliorating this situation would be curtailment of imports, or imposition of even more taxes on luxury items. For that to happen, expatriates need more attention and incentives to keep sending remittances year after year – most of all, safety and security of their investment which requires stability, forward-looking governance, and financial management. According to reports, remittances have dropped over 15 percent month-over-month. In addition, the government is still looking for more loans from various sources despite the fact that debt payments more than doubled in October-December 2021.

The yawning current account gap has become a major source of concern for the government that was forced to borrow more from bilateral, multilateral, and commercial lenders to finance the budget deficit. Apart from increasing exports, the government also needs to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI), which has remained sluggish since FY2020. Many advanced countries are running current account deficits because of rising fuel costs. Pakistan saw a large current account deficit as its reliance on imports is higher. Oil currently contributes around 18 percent to the total import bill. With every $10/bbl increase in international oil prices, Pakistan’s import bill increases by $1.5-2 billion. Therefore, Pakistan’s current account deficit is energy-cost-driven. It will continue to go up until the energy demand is not met. Measures to reduce energy cost are indispensable. The government has plans to convert 60 percent of power consumption to solar energy by 2030.

The current account deficit is expected to reach $18-19 billion in FY2022, according to analysts. The primary reasons are higher oil and commodity prices tagged with machinery imports along with other imports (vaccine). However, the projected deficit raises the question how it’s going to be funded. As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in addition to a comfortable reserve position, there is adequate funding available to finance the current account deficit, which was at its highest ever in a month (January) but that included some lagged impact of imports in previous months. Having said that, it will still remain high; however, the SBP has indicated it is largely funded. The reserves are stable, despite a widening deficit.

In a rapidly changing global scenario, the Russia-Ukraine crisis is likely to put even more strain on oil prices. In this situation, Pakistan cannot afford any more volatility both domestically and from across the borders. We need to tread with caution in our foreign policy options as the US and EU are our major trading partners, in addition to Saudi Arabia and the UAE from where the bulk of our remittances come. One wrong step could have severe consequences for our economy and trade. Our foreign capital inflows depend on America, Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – not on Russia. Harsh economic conditions coupled with our dependence on the IMF and FATF in the near future will play a significant role. The situation calls for an approach far more circumspect than what is being practised right now.