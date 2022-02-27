J is for justice

This refers to the editorial, ‘Justice done’ (February 25).While it is surprising to many that this apparently open-and-shut case took more than six months to reach its logical end, it must be remembered that to ensure a fair trial, all aspects had to be considered fully. Moreover, since the accused and the victim both belonged to affluent families, there was some scepticism regarding a fair ending. Fortunately, at the end, justice prevailed. However, there are many other cases in the country where perpetrators went scot-free. Our justice system and law-enforcement agencies should ensure that once sentences are announced after due process of law, they should be carried out properly. Nobody should get away with any crime by manipulating the system.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada