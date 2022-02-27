Deadly alliances

It is strange that Western powers think that to ‘accommodate’ their short-term political interest, developing countries like Pakistan should sacrifice their long-term national interests. It is just as ironic that Israel is condemning the Russian invasion as a breach of the world’s ‘order’. In such a situation, various analysts at home and abroad have different opinions on whether Imran Khan should have visited Russia. While some in Pakistan believe that he should have cancelled the visit to appease the West, doing so would have affected relations with Russia.
One fails to see why. The world’s superpowers have been fighting for centuries and will continue to do so. Why should Pakistan be a part of their conflict and cancel a pre-scheduled visit? For once Pakistan is prioritising its national interests over the demands of the West. It must remain steadfast in this decision.
Shiza Shoukat Khan
Karachi
