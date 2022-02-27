Portentous

This refers to the news report, ‘January current account gap at record high’ (February 25). When the PTI government completes its five-year term in August 2023, it will leave a legacy that could hardly have been imagined when it came into power in 2018. As things stand, the country’s economy is in tatters. If the existing trend continues, the current year will end with a record trade gap, soaring current account deficit, unmanageable circular debt, crushing debt burden, record-high budget deficit and skyrocketing prices.

This economic mess has been of the government’s own making, and not the result of natural forces. However, there may still be time for the government to avert the brewing economic storm by actually bringing in an experienced team of economists to transition the existing elite-focused economy to an economy that benefits ordinary people. This may be the only way to avoid the political and social upheaval that is looming over the country.

Arif Majeed

Karachi