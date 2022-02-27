Only dishonour

Cases of honour killing are on the rise in Pakistan. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, 1,276 people became victims of honour killings between 2014 and 2016. A number of these murders were committed because the victims’ families disapproved of their choice of partners.

In our society, women face violence and find their lives threatened minor things such as: not adhering to local dress code, refusal of arranged marriages or a desire to marry someone of their choice. Many are even killed for expressing a desire to get educated or work – a constitutional right of all. The government must do all it can to prevent such brutality. Awareness programmes for citizens regarding women’s basic rights must be conducted. Religious scholars must participate in such programmes enthusiastically.

Zunaira Akram

Sharaqpur