Wealth is health

It has been observed that most people in Faisalabad are suffering from different ENT – ear, nose, throat – problems, along with respiratory issues and heart problems.
Experts claim that breathing polluted air for long periods of time can cause serious health problems, but who cares since our rulers live in the posh and pollution-free areas?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
