A desperate bid

The incumbent government may have bit off more than it can chew by hastily promulgating the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) amendment, which has ignited a heated debate among the legal, political and social circles of the country. The government claims that it wants to stem the circulation of ‘fake’ news, but it seems as though it is merely trying to muzzle any and all anti-government narratives as the next general elections approach, especially because people are dissatisfied with its failure to reduce inflation and unemployment.

History is replete with examples of regressive policies, but freedom of expression and speech are integral provisions of our constitution – even though the current regime seems determined to deny people these rights. The government must realise that it is a basic right of people to raise their voices against any intended policy with which they have problems. Also, instead of strangling dissenting voices, the government must allow healthy debate to foster. It should remember that if it had provided any modicum of relief, it would not need such punitive policies.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock