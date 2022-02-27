Women woes

This refers to the letter, ‘Empowering women’ by Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro (February 24). Empowering women in Pakistan is certainly the need of the hour, as they are facing endless problems including inhumane violence and harassment – both domestically and at workplaces. Many are even murdered in the name of honour.

The biggest hindrances for women’s empowerment in Pakistan are illiteracy, financial dependence of women and our society’s patriarchal setup. If these problems are addressed, women can help the country progress.

Zunaira Haroon

Lahore