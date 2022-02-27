Murder victims’ remains unearthed after nine years

Police on Saturday found apparently human skeletons suspected to be buried some nine years ago in Karachi’s Manghopir neighbourhood. The remains were found while digging in a house located in the Khairabad area of the neighbourhood.

Police said the skeletons were unearthed while a probe was being conducted by a joint investigation team into a missing person case, adding that Noor Zaman’s missing case had been registered at the Zaman Town police station in 2017.

Officials said Zaman was said to be a member of a banned militant organisation. The investigation team also questioned the missing person’s wife, who told them that Zaman had killed a son and a daughter she had had with her first husband in 2013.

She told the investigators that Zaman had admitted to her that he had murdered her children, and also warned her that he would kill her other children if she told anyone about the murders.

The woman said that after killing her children, Zaman had buried them at the house. She said she had had five children with her first husband: three daughters and two sons.

She also said Zaman had attempted to sexually assault one of her daughters, following which one of her sons had threatened him. She told the police that Zaman had left her in 2016.

Following the woman’s statement, police registered a murder case against Zaman at the Manghopir police station. Officials later conducted a raid at the house and found the remains of the victims after digging.