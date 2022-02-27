Seaview flower show attracts visitors in large numbers

The 70th edition of the four-day annual flower show, organised by the Horticulture Society of Pakistan, is under way at the AK Khan Park at Seaview, attracting a large number of people every day.

At the grand event, which kicked off on Thursday and will end today, several nurseries have been selling flowers, seeds and gardening tools and furniture.

There are stalls of hobbyists who are selling handicrafts and pottery.

The Floral Art of Pakistan’s Gardenia Chapter exhibiting Western flower arrangements is one of those stalls which are the centre of attraction for various visitors. There are 47 members of Gardenia and over 350 members of the society across Pakistan, who work for spreading awareness about flowers, gardening and nature.

President Gardenia Salima Feroz explained to The News about the theme of their stall. “We have paintings of different artists,” she said, adding that they had made contemporary designs according to their 3D vision. “How we are inspired by them!”

For example, she showed a painting by a famous Pakistani painter, Mashkoor. Flower arrangers Sarwer Zakria has depicted the painting in her own style by picking up colours and movements of the painting.

“All natural materials have been used in the arrangement such as woods, coconut skin, fresh flowers,” said Feroz. Showing one of the arrangements by Gardenia’s vice president Nishat Kazmi, she said, it is made up of dry tree branches and has put it in semi-circle and there is a wreath of onion skins and green leaves, which have been beautifully weaved into a circle. There are a total of 34 arrangements at display of 32 artists.

Ikebana International Karachi Chapter 204 has its separate stall at the flower exhibition. Ikebana’s presidents Sabra Tufail shared that their theme at display is hanging arrangements.

She explained that there are three schools of Japanese flower arrangements: Ikenobo, O’hara and Sugesto. Flower arrangements of all three schools, she said, are on display collectively at the exhibition.

“Japanese art is very close to nature,” she said, pointing out towards one of her own flower arrangements which she made with her friend Safia. She has used woods, flowers depicting earth and rain, and bamboos. There are juniper and pines, which exist abundantly in Japan but are now also available in Pakistan. Apart from these, she said, they have used grapevine, berries, dracaena trifasciata and some fresh flowers.

The Ikenobo Study Group has its separate stall in the flower show with a theme of recycle joy. Kazmi explained that they have used that material which can be recycled. Like in one of the flower arrangements, Kazmi said, they have used drift wood and paper flowers made by differently-abled children.

In one of the flower arraignments, they have used plastic bottles covered by jute. Through a paper mash, one of the arrangements is delicately displayed in the show.

Asifa Ataka has used tyres for one of the free style flower arrangements. For another such flower arrangement, she has used CD racks. Another artist has used toilet rolls for one of her flower arrangements.

The Amature Gardner Club, which has over 200 members, also has its stall in the flower show. Its president Rafia Khalid said they have displayed various plants, including medicinal value plants, and flowers at their stalls.

“We have uncommon plants as well at our stall, of which people are not generally aware and we want people to know about them,” she said. Apart from all these, they have a light house, a boat and a bird house on display at their stall.