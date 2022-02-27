Dr Iraqi’s last decisions at KU include appointments in economics, European study centres

In an order issued on Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) set aside all the administrative and financial decisions taken by the acting vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Karachi (KU) since January 26.

The high court had earlier ordered that the appointment of Dr Khalid Iraqi as the acting VC of the varsity was unlawful. The SHC had sought a list of 10 most senior faculty members at the varsity so that an acting VC could be chosen from them.

As no action was taken to comply with that order, the high court ordered annulment of the decisions taken by Dr Iraqi on Thursday, February 24.

During the period between January 26 and February 24, Dr Iraqi not only chaired important meetings but also took some administrative decisions.

According to the available information, the recently-dismissed acting VC on February 21 presided over a meeting of the board of governors of the Area Study Centre for Europe.

“In the said meeting, he made some important decisions such as confirmation of the appointment of an accountant and a librarian, approval of the financial budget of last and the ongoing year. However, those decisions are yet to be implemented,” said a teacher of the centre. He added that after the SHC order, Dr Iraqi was not entitled to chair any meeting or take any decision.

On February 15, the former acting VC chaired an international seminar organised by the mass communication department of the varsity.

Another decision taken by Dr Iraqi to be reverted due to the SHC order is the nomination of Atteeq Razzak of the mathematics department on the behalf of the syndicate as a member on the board of governors of the Applied Economics Research Centre.

The order on Thursday came on a contempt-of-court application filed by Prof Dr Ahmed Qadri and others against the non-compliance with court orders for the removal of the KU acting VC.

The applicants’ counsel said that the alleged contemnors did not comply with the court orders in which they were told to forward the names of 10 senior-most KU professors of grade-22 to the chief minister to nominate one of them as the acting VC until a permanent VC’s appointment.

The counsel said the court’s directions were clear, but the competent authority had failed and neglected to nominate one of the most senior professors as the acting VC, while the incumbent acting VC continued to perform his duties in violation of court orders.

He said the acting VC had been making administrative and financial decisions, negating the court’s directions. He also said the competent authority had not yet reconstituted the search committee, which amounted to contempt of court.

A counsel for the KU filed a compliance report and a list of 10 senior-most professors, saying that there was no grade-22 professor at the varsity. He said that there was nothing else left on the KU’s part to comply with. The applicants’ counsel disputed the report, calling it eyewash.

An SHC division bench comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon observed that the court was inclined to keep in abeyance all the administrative and financial decisions taken by the acting VC with effect from January 26.