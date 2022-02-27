MQM activist gets life in prison for murdering SP, doctor

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced a Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist to life imprisonment for murdering a senior police officer and a doctor about a decade ago.

Raees-ud-din alias Raees Mama, a former Korangi sector incharge of the MQM, and two other suspects were prosecuted for murdering Superintendent of Police Shah Mohammad and Dr Dilshad in the Korangi area in 2012.

According to the prosecution, four assailants riding motorbikes had gunned down SP Shah and Dr Dilshad outside the latter’s clinic on March 28, 2012.

The ATC observed that the prosecution ahd proved case against Raees Mama and handed down life imprisonment to him.

The court acquitted suspects Ejaz Qadri alias Gorchani and Asif Iqbal alias Lamba of the murder charges for want of evidence.