Seven of a family hurt in gas cylinder blast in Lyari

Seven members of a family suffered injuries in an apparent gas cylinder explosion in the Lyari neighbourhood on Saturday. The blast occurred in a flat located in the Bihar Colony area within the jurisdiction of the Chakiwara police station.

After receiving information of the explosion, police and rescue officials reached the scene of the blast and took the injured to the burns ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The injured were identified as Jamila Shahzad, 40, her daughters Sobia, 20, and Uzma, 16, her sons Hasnain, 20, Hunain, 17, and Shoaib, 30, and Shoaib’s wife Farhat, 27. Police suspect that the explosion took place due to a gas leak, saying that the blast occurred when one of the family members lit the stove in the morning.

Officials termed Sobia’s condition critical, saying that she had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries. Bomb Disposal Squad experts also inspected the flat and declared the incident a gas cylinder explosion due to a leak.