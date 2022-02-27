EU still mulling cutting Russia from SWIFT

By News Desk

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday again asked European nations to sever Russia from the SWIFT banking system as Hungary and Italy suggested they were not blocking the move.

SWIFT´s messaging system allows banks to communicate rapidly and securely about transactions, and cutting Russia off would cripple its trade with most of the world.

"There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision," Zelensky said in a video address posted online.

The Hungarian government angrily denied suggestions it had blocked moves to exclude Russia from SWIFT.

"We have never spoken out against a single sanction proposal, we have not blocked and are not blocking anything," Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook.

"We´re doing no less than what the EU position calls for. And it´s not dependent on Hungary to do more."

However, the statement explicitly clarified whether Budapest was in favour of the move.

Germany has been more cautious about excluding Russia from SWIFT. Russian gas makes up a higher share of energy supplies in Germany and other parts of Europe than in France, which backs the move. Italy has been another country which has have been reluctant to exclude Russia from SWIFT over fears Moscow could cut off key gas supplies.

Italian Prime Minster Mario Draghi spoke to Zelensky on Saturday and "reaffirmed... that Italy will fully support the EU line on sanctions against Russia, including those relating to SWIFT," according to an official statement released by the Italian government after the phone call.

Iran has been disconnected from the SWIFT system in the past over its nuclear programme.

Russia meanwhile has been developing domestic financial infrastructure to counter such a threat, including the SPFS system for bank transfers and the Mir card payments system.

Cutting off Russia could complicate remaining trade with Europe.

SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is based out of Belgium and handles payment requests and messages between 11,000 financial institutions across the world, delivering 42 million messages per day in 2021.

The Washington Post likens the system to the “Gmail of global banking,” and the Financial Times notes that while Russia and other countries can still conduct banking transactions with other countries without SWIFT, it would be much more labor-intensive and expensive.

Cutting Russia off from SWIFT would have a significant economic impact. When the U.S. weighed booting Russia from the platform in 2014 due to its annexation of Crimea, former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin estimated Russia’s gross domestic product would shrink 5 percent in a year without SWIFT, and then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev likened the move to a “declaration of war.” The FT also notes the move would harm Russia’s ability to profit off the oil and gas exports that make up 40 percent of the country’s revenue.

Russia has established an alternative payments system and China also has its own system Russia could use, but the Atlantic Council notes both platforms are significantly smaller than SWIFT and wouldn’t sufficiently offset the sting of being cut off.

Ejecting Russia from SWIFT would hurt the EU’s ability to pay for the imports of Russian oil and gas it relies on, however, with one senior executive likening the move to the FT as “opening Pandora’s box.”

Some world leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson have urged for Russia to get booted from SWIFT, but Reuters reports EU officials are still “unlikely” to take that step at this stage given the potential ramifications.

“You would create a big mess in Russia, but also for cross-border payment services,” a senior executive at a foreign lender told the FT. “How would Europe pay their gas bill without SWIFT?” President Joe Biden said Thursday cutting Russia off from SWIFT remained an “option,” but the U.S. was so far not taking that step because “right now that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.”