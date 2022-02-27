Tackling each enemy

LAHORE: It is generally believed that a satisfactory law and order situation indicates the control of the state on its affairs. This is not a solid barometer, law and order could be maintained even if the state tolerates all malpractices and corruption.

The state is reluctant to act against the traders that refuse to come under tax laws that are followed by all other businesses. It is afraid of the shutter power of over two million shopkeepers that create havoc in the economy simply by resorting to a shutter down strike. They do not create any law-and-order situation but refuse to operate if they are taxed through proper documentation. They are permitted to pay a nominal fixed annual tax based on their declared annual turnover.

Smooth operations of retail markets are ensured at the cost of huge tax loss. This is even though our tax to GDP ratio is extremely low, and our unmanageable fiscal deficit is widening sharply.

Economy is the key to peace, harmony, and prosperity. Economic progress is only possible under a responsible government that takes decisions on merit instead of political influence.

A government is accountable for all its deeds. Sustained economic growth is possible under a government that has the courage and determination to establish its writ on fair implementation of law, rules, and regulation on all segments of society irrespective of their wealth status.

We have been tolerating all kinds of malpractices that destroy our social fabric as well as our economy. The ever-increasing inequalities do not bother the ruling elite.

Respect of any person is based on his/her wealth status and not on moral character. What we do not tolerate is religious belief or political differences.

The economic deprivation of a large segment of society has brought us to this stage. Social injustice and economic deprivation breeds discontent that could in extreme cases lead to terrorism.

All sensible governments ensure that at least food is available to the common man at affordable rates because a hungry man is more dangerous than any die-hard criminal.

However, when hoarding of all food items like wheat, rice, potato, onion, garlic, and ginger is tolerated by the state, the food prices would then be determined by the hoarders which of course would be out of reach of a large section of society. All this is happening in Pakistan. Pakistanis are wondering about their actual identity. What they observe all around is as bad as terrorism.

Terrorists destroy live and property. The absentee or indifferent doctors at hospitals and clinics are responsible for many deaths that are caused due to their negligence.

Rampant corruption in the country still dents economy more than the damage caused by terror attacks. An economy does not flourish in societies where there is no government writ.

What we fail to realise is that the government must exert its writ on economic affairs as well. Widespread tax evasion in the country is indicative of the fact that successive governments in Pakistan abdicated their right to collect fair revenues and pave way for sustained increase in inequality.

Smuggling, under-invoicing and mis-declaration of goods has become a norm in our trading system because the custom officers and other agencies with no fear of accountability find it convenient and lucrative to cooperate in these unlawful activities.

Revenue officials dare not confront owners of high-rise buildings or those driving most expensive luxury cars without paying any taxes. State officials look the other way when they find that the children of government officials are studying in educational institutions in the country, where the monthly fee is higher than the salaries drawn by them.

Then there are some that are studying abroad in top class universities on the paltry pays of their parents. Governments that shy away from their responsibilities cannot be expected to boost the economy.

We have suffered much because of terrorism in the past that is still sporadic in some parts of the country. But the people of Pakistan have suffered more and more regularly because of the absence of government writ on the economy.

The civil society is at a loss to identify enemies in its ranks. Are they terrorists or tax evaders, smugglers, hoarders, those that give bribe or accept bribe, electricity or gas thieves or the dacoits and robbers that loot the citizens?

Economy would remain a casualty when the state is afraid to confront law breakers to maintain peace in the society. It then tolerates malpractices and protects the vested interests.

It is high time that we tackle all enemies of Pakistan, including terrorists and all others who violate rules and regulations and cheat the exchequer.