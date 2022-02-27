Stocks to take cover as war reaches Ukraine’s heart

Stocks may languish next week as investors are mostly expected to take cover behind the sidelines as geopolitical tensions are seen to continue besetting the sentiment until ramifications of Eastern European war start falling into place, traders said.

“Any de-escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions could propel a rebound in global markets. Until geopolitical dust settles, we expect a range-bound activity to prevail in the market,” said analyst at Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), a brokerage house.

The said market participants were wary of high commodity prices, so any slack in oil prices would also aid the sentiment at the local bourse.

“Keeping in view the ongoing result season, certain sectors, and scrips are expected to stay under the limelight,” the AHL analysts said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index ended the outgoing week with a deficit of 313 points, mainly because of Eastern European situation, which tossed global crude oil prices to above $100/bbl.

Other concerns such as the FATF’s (Financial Action Task Force) decision together with a selling spree in the rollover week also depressed the market.

The announcement of incentives worth Rs1 billion for the IT sector triggered buying mid-week, albeit, the positive momentum could not sustain for long as the market plummeted after Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine.

The market closed at 43,984 points, shedding 1,692 points, down 3.7 points week-on-week, while average volumes increased 20 percent to 229 million shares and average value jumped 29 percent to $38 million.

Foreign selling continued this week, clocking in at $3.2 million, compared to a net sell of $1.97 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in cement ($2.1 million) and technology ($1.7 million). On the local front, buying was reported by banks ($0.6 million), followed by other sectors ($0.5 million).

Sectors that brought the index down included technology & communication (-342 points), commercial banks (-243 points), cement (-222 points), oil & gas exploration companies (-146 points), and fertiliser (-127 points).

Among the worst performing stocks were TRG (-201 points), LUCK (-133 points), SYS (-109 points), HBL (-100 points), and PPL (-76 points).

Sectors that supported the market included automobile assembler (18 points), real estate investment trust (10 points),

and tobacco (9 points), while scrip-wise positive contribution came from UBL (46 points), MTL (23 points), and HMB (16 points).

JS Research in its weekly market review said the commodity prices were also triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and as a result Brent Oil crossed the $100 mark.

The foremost reason for the negative momentum was anticipation of monetary tightening in light of rising commodity prices, the brokerage said.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, current account deficit crossed $11 billion in 7MFY22, primarily due to a higher import bill.

Pakistan incurred an external debt of $12 billion from multiple financing sources in 7MFY22 against the total budgeted external loans of $14 billion for the entire fiscal year. Moreover, forex reserves fell by 1.1 percent week-on-week to $23.2 billion.