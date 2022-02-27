198 killed as battles rage for Ukraine cities

A man clears debris at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on February 25. AFP

KYIV: Russia on Saturday ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths.

Russian ground forces have pressed deep into Ukraine from the north, east and south but have encountered a resistance from Ukrainian troops whose intensity has likely surprised Moscow, according to Western sources. "Russia has made some progress in its operations. But Ukraine retains control of the key cities," said a Western official, who asked not to be named. Kyiv residents took shelter to the sound of explosions as Ukraine´s army said it had held back an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" which had infiltrated the city triggering street fighting.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry warned active street fighting was taking place and urged residents to stay calm, hide indoors, take cover and head to the nearest shelter if they hear air raid sirens. Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv’s mayor, said “now subversive groups are acting in Kyiv, there were several clashes, firefights.” Moscow said it had fired cruise missiles at military targets and would "develop the offensive from all directions" after accusing Ukraine of having "rejected" talks. Tens of thousands more are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine, with many on the move to western areas of the country less affected by the fighting.

Zelensky spoke in a video message posted on his Twitter account. "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state because our weapons are our truth," he said. "Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this." Zelensky´s aide Mykhailo Podolyak said more than 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed and nearly 200 captured, without providing evidence. Moscow has yet to report on casualties. The US offered to evacuate President Zelensky from Kyiv, but he refused saying, "I need ammunition, not a ride."

Russia's Security Council issues stark threats to the WeRussia's Security Council issues stark threats to the WestMoscow threatened to opt out of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the US in retaliation for Western sanctions. In sarcastic comments posted on a Russian social platform, the former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council said. dismissed the new curbs as a show of Western “political impotence” that will only strengthen the Russian leadership. The former Russian leader signed the New START treaty in 2010 with then-US President Barack Obama, to limit each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. If Russia opts out of the agreement now, it will remove any checks on U.S. and Russian nuclear forces and raise new threats to global security.

UK defence officials say that Russian troops have advanced within 30 km (19 miles) of the city. Ukraine´s defence ministry said "two enemy targets were shot down" -- identifying them as a Russian SU-25 helicopter and a military bomber -- near the separatist zone in the east of the country. A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane had also been "knocked down" near Vasylkiv, a town roughly 30 km southwest of Kyiv, the ministry said official Facebook page. In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the world must brace for a long war. "This crisis will last, this war will last and all the crises that come with it will have lasting consequences," Macron said, adding: "We must be prepared". After speaking to Macron, Zelensky tweeted to thank "partners" for sending weapons and equipment. "The anti-war coalition is working," he said. Germany announces to deliver 1,000 antitank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to Ukraine in a major policy shift after resisting Kyiv's previous calls for defensive weaponry.

Kyiv heard occasional blasts of what soldiers said were artillery and Grad missiles being fired in an area northwest of the city centre. There were also loud explosions in the centre. Emergency services said a high-rise apartment block was hit by shelling overnight, posting a picture that showed a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side of the building. Kyiv´s mayor, Vitaly Klitschko, said that the building had been hit by a missile. "The night was difficult, but there are no Russian troops in the capital," he said. "The enemy is trying to break into the city, in particular from Gostomel, Zhytomyr, where the aggressors are neutralized," he said. "Now in Kyiv there are, unfortunately, sabotage groups, there were several clashes, shootings," he said.

A senior US defense official said “stiff resistance on the northern advance towards Kyiv,” as well. “But the heaviest fighting we still assess is in and around Kharkiv,” the official added. Russian forces are facing the resistance to their invasion in the northern part of Ukraine along two axes, the official said: “down towards Kyiv and generally from Belgorod towards Khakriv.” Russian forces are facing “less resistance in the south,” the official added. The sound of shelling impacts hit around the city of Kherson, Ukraine, north of the Crimean peninsula, on Saturday morning. The bridge connecting Russian-held areas to Ukraine was later blanketed in smoke, through which a CNN team saw apparent armored vehicles moving toward Ukraine.

Moscow also vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that deplored "in the strongest terms" Russia´s invasion, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. The wording of the draft text put before the Security Council was watered down in the hours before the vote to gain more support. The resolution reaffirmed the sovereignty of Ukraine and called for Russia to "immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine." Ultimately, more than 70 countries co-sponsored the resolution. While sanctions have focused on finances, travel and the economy, there have also been repercussions in the worlds of culture and sports. In the latest development, Poland on Saturday said it would refuse to play its 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia on March 24. But, despite Zelensky calling on Western allies to expel Moscow from the SWIFT banking transfer system, numerous EU countries, including Germany, Hungary and Italy, have been reluctant over fears Russia could cut off gas supplies. Russia´s communications regulator on Saturday told independent media to remove reports describing it as an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war". However, Germany has said it will support restricting Russia from SWIFT in some form.Ukraine’s President hinted that there is consensus on SWIFT restrictions for Russia.

Biden, in a taped interview that aired on Saturday, said one of his major strategic goals as Russia invades Ukraine is to keep NATO and the European Union united. "My goal from the very beginning was to make sure that I kept all of NATO and the European Union on the same page. Because the one thing I think Putin thought he could do was split NATO, creating a great aperture for him to be able to walk through. And that hasn't happened. The conflict has rattled eastern members of the EU and the US-led military alliance NATO which were once dominated by Moscow. NATO said it was deploying its rapid response forces for the first time to bolster defences on its eastern flank.

Meanwhile, Poland has been taking in thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have been arriving by train, in cars and on foot in the border city of Przemysl. Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker on Saturday said 100,000 people have crossed the border. "From the onset of warfare in Ukraine through today, along the entire border with Ukraine, 100,000 people have crossed the border from Ukraine into Poland," Szefernaker told reporters in the border village of Medyka, southeastern Poland. The UN said more than 50,000 Ukrainians had fled the country in the past two days, calling for "safe unimpeded access" for aid operations. About 100,000 people are believed to be internally displaced.

The French naval forces have intercepted in the Channel a Russian-flagged cargo vessel loaded with cars heading for the Baltic port city of Saint Petersburg after the EU slapped sanctions on Russia, officials said. The Russian-flagged Baltic Leader, which had set sail from the French city of Rouen, was escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer by French forces, the maritime prefecture told AFP. It is suspected of belonging to a company targeted by the sanctions.

Meanwhile, the United States is providing Ukraine with $350 million in additional military equipment to fight off Russia´s "brutal and unprovoked assault," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday. "This package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armoured, airborne, and other threats it is now facing," Blinken said.

Blinken said that last fall as Russia started amassing troops on the border with its pro-Western neighbour, President Joe Biden authorized $60 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine, another $200 million in December as President Vladimir Putin´s threat became more acute. Now the US is authorizing the third package "as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia´s brutal and unprovoked assault," Blinken said. This means total US security assistance committed to Ukraine over the past year now exceeds a billion dollars, the secretary said. Blinken did not detail what kind of weaponry was involved.