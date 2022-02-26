 
Saturday February 26, 2022
Six dead; 303 new corona cases in Punjab

By APP
February 26, 2022

LAHORE:Around six people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday, while 303 new cases were reported across Punjab. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 500,440 while total number of deaths recorded 13,485 so far.

