Haya campaign launched

LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami (TI) launched a countrywide three-day Haya Campaign (Modesty Campaign) on Friday. In a message, TI amir Shujauddin Shaikh said that Muslim countries had long been in the grip of the political and economic system of the tyrannical western powers.

Shujauddin lamented that unfortunately, the majority of Muslim women have completely disassociated themselves from the Shariah injunctions of the hijab and modesty, the basic reason of that is the criminal ignorance of Muslim men.

He demanded that the institution of Nikah should be made easy and strengthened by ridding the Hindu values of dowry and fanfare so as to enable poor women to have a chance of getting married.