Rulers fail to provide relief to people: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged the government for damaging the spirit of the Constitution by introducing frequent presidential ordinances in three and half years to forward its undemocratic agenda.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day meeting of JI Majlise Shoora (central decision making body) at Mansoora on Friday, he alleged that the rulers had failed to provide any relief to the masses.

The government could not bring improvement in any field from economy to writ of law, he added. As the JI has completed consultation on 45 percent of candidates for national and provincial assemblies’ seats, Sirajul Haq announced the central parliamentary board would meet soon to finalise recommendations on the remaining seats. The JI, he said, would contest elections all over the country on its own symbol and flag. “The corruption-free Islamic Pakistan”, he said, would be JI’s main slogan for polls. He expressed regret over the delay in holding LG elections in different provinces and highlighted the need for free and fair polls to put the country on track. He termed electoral reforms mere an eyewash and a tactic to rig the coming elections. The JI, he said, would continue its sit-in movement against inflation, unemployment and corruption and decisive march would be held towards Islamabad. He also criticized the main opposition parties for supporting the government on FATA and other matters.