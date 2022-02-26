Man survives after his car slips into Rohi Drain

LAHORE:A man hardly survived drowning after his car slipped into Rohi Drain near Sue Asal on Friday. The victim was driving the four-wheeler and going somewhere. As he reached near Rohi Nala Bogan Village, he lost control of his car and slipped into it. The victim survived drowning with the help of people and rescue teams. His car was also taken out from the drain.

Two suspects escape lock-up, arrested: Two suspects reportedly managed to escape from Barki Police Station on Friday. DIG Operations spokesperson said that they had been arrested after few hours. The suspects Shahid and Ramzan were reportedly detained in theft cases behind bars. They reportedly managed to flee from the police station premises. Police after sometime arrested the suspects.