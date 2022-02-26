PU Senate approves 25pc allowance for teachers, staff

LAHORE:Setting a new precedent of making all statutory bodies fully functional, the Punjab University (PU) administration on Friday organised 358th meeting of the PU Senate, which was 8th consecutive meeting in less than four years as per requirement of the university calendar.

According to a press release, the meeting was chaired by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad in which a large number of Senate members participated. Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that for the first time, the university was being run by statutory bodies and their regular meetings were being held as per the requirements of the university calendar.

The Senate meeting approved 25 percent allowance for university teachers and employees from June 01, 2021. In this regard, the vice-chancellor briefed the house that he has recently requested Punjab Governor and Minister for Higher Education to give the allowance from June 01, 2021. The Senate members appreciated the role of the VC in uplifting international ranking of the university, restructuring the faculties and thanked him for his efforts regarding the allowance. PU VC said that eight meetings of PU Senate were organised in less than four years while in the recent past, a gap of 8 to 10 years could be witnessed between the two meetings of the Senate. He said that rigorous efforts had been made by PU administration, teachers, employees and students to improve the international ranking of Punjab University. He said that in 2018, PU’s position in Asian ranking of the universities by QS was 232nd while in 2021, PU had been declared 145th best university in Asia among thousands of universities. He said PU had also improved its international ranking by 16 percent, which was a great achievement.

Food Festival: A "Healthy Food Festival" was held the Government College University (GCU) here on Friday. The theme of this festival was to highlight the importance of healthy lifestyle. A free medical checkup for students and staff members by dietician and psychologist was also arranged along with healthy food stalls. This festival was also comprised of sports activities for both boys and girls. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi also visited the festival held at the university’s Oval Ground and appreciated the executive committee of the GCU’s Disease Awareness and Prevention Society (GCU-DAPS) saying that such festival was effective way to help the students to create a healthy relationship with food.