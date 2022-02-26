Sarwar opens Engineering & Healthcare Show

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar inaugurated Pakistan’s first "Engineering and Healthcare Show" organised by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at the Expo Centre on Friday. Federal Secretary Commerce and delegations from different countries were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media persons Punjab Governor said that home or abroad, he was dedicated to the economic development of the country. He said he had very successful meetings regarding investment and extension of GSP Plus Status during his visit to the European countries a few months ago, adding that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed regarding investment in Punjab during his visit to Uzbekistan. The governor also visited various stalls where he was briefed on different products. The business delegations appreciated the provision of security and facilities given to the investors in Pakistan and assured to play a role in promoting investment in the country. To a question, he expressed the hope that the efforts made for the extension of GSP Plus status will also be successful, adding that due to the GSP Plus Status, Pakistan has earned a profit of 20 billion dollars in trade so far, and there has been a substantial increase in Pakistan’s exports to the European markets.

He welcomed the delegations from all over the world who have come to participate in this show and assured them that in addition to providing facilities under ''One Window'' operation, security and other measures will also be ensured. Sarwar said that the initiative of organising the first ever engineering and healthcare show in Pakistan is welcoming, adding that it will be pivotal in earning valuable foreign exchange for the country by improving the textile sector. He said the business community should play its role in this regard and the government will also fully support them. He said that he is happy that Pakistan’s exports have increased even

during COVID-19. He said that objective of Textile Policy is to provide congenial environment as per international standards to the business community, so that they may be able to compete with other countries in the world in this sector in the global market.

Sarwar said that development in the economic sector is also being recognised by the international economic institutions, adding that the development in the textile sector is expeditious due to the policies of our government.

He said country’s exports have reached a record high of 17.67 billion in the fiscal year and the textile sector will further grow by 26 per cent in current year, he added.