Cop’s widow handed over keys of house

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Friday handed over the keys and ownership documents of a 6-marla newly-constructed house, under the welfare policy to widow Gulshan Bibi and infant son Husnain Ali of Shaheed Dolphin Squad Constable Mohsin Ali.

The keys were handed over during a ceremony at CCPO’s office in the presence of family members of the shaheed constable. CCPO informed that Mohsin Ali embraced martyrdom while he was on his patrolling duty in December 2019 near Mehmood Booti Interchange. Mohsin had been awarded Shaheed package by Punjab Police including full salary till his retirement age, Rs40 lakh cash and a six-marla house in good locality of the provincial metropolis. SSP Administration Atif Nazir, DSP Admn Khalid Saeed, Incharge Welfare Eye Umme Kulsoom and other senior officers were also present.