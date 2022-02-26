Electricity workers to be protected

LAHORE:Federal Secretary Energy Syed Asif Haider Shah has assured the electricity workers’ union that government would take all possible measures to prevent lawlessness against electricity workers during the prevention of electricity theft and recovery of dues.

In a meeting with All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Friday, the secretary assured that steps would be taken soon to purchase the material for the distribution companies for providing better services to the electricity consumers. He also assured that govt will consider demand of the union to give regular jobs to contract and daily labour workers. The secretary assured the workers’ representatives that the govt will hire new hands in the line staff department which is a longstanding demand of the union. The union, represented by General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad, assured that the workers would continue to provide

better services.