Polio drive from 28th

LAHORE:Like other parts of the country, a five-day Anti-Polio Campaign in 36 districts of Punjab will start on February 28.

The government has set a target of vaccinating 22 million children up to the age of five years across the province, deploying more than 150,000 polio workers during the upcoming drive to be continued till March 4. Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal reviewed the arrangements for the campaign while chairing an important meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

The Chief Secretary directed the provincial authorities to make the campaign a success, saying “The country must be made polio-free for the better future of our children. For complete eradication of polio, everyone needs to continue work with national spirit”. The Chief Secretary also appreciated the services rendered by the staff of health department, administration and police in the anti-polio drive. The Secretary Primary Health gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that that the coverage rate in the anti-polio campaign completed in the nine districts of the province in January was over 100 percent as 7.2 million children were vaccinated against the target of 7.1 million. He said that effective government measures and hard work of the staff have yielded positive results and no case of polio has been reported in Punjab for the last 14 months.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary Health, Special Secretary Specialised Health and officials concerned while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Traders: A delegation of traders led by Chief Minister's Coordinator for Trade and Business Affairs Nasir Salman called on Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at his office in the Civil Secretariat on Friday. The problems of traders and provision of facilities in markets were reviewed during the meeting. Nasir Salman proposed starting a pilot project for beautification and improvement of infrastructure in 15 major markets of Lahore. The Chief Secretary Punjab directed the authorities concerned to set up a committee for devising a strategy to implement the proposed project. The committee would comprise representatives from relevant govt departments including local government.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Secretary said the govt is providing a conducive environment for the promotion of business activities, adding that cooperation of traders is of utmost importance in implementation of the pilot project.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home), IG Punjab, secretaries of local government and excise and taxation departments were also present in the meeting.