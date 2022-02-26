CM takes notice

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the death of a motorcyclist in Faisalabad and sought a report from the IG police. He expressed anger over the incidents of kite flying despite the ban and ordered action against those responsible for the negligence. Action should be taken against the kite flyers while ensuring strict implementation of the law. The incidents of kite flying are intolerable and the police should take effective measures in this regard, he said and extended sympathies to the family of the victim.