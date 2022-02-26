Shahdara to have flyover: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday laid the foundation stone of the Saggian-Sharqpur Road rehabilitation project to be completed with a cost of Rs4.32 billion.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM regretted that some elements were trying to disrupt the development journey. Our opponents do not like the development of the province and the well-being of the people, he lamented and added that negative politics was being employed to stop the biggest development programme in the history of the country. We do not believe in negative politics as the government has always practiced clean politics and would continue to serve the people under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he said. Punjab would move forward under PM Imran Khan and the government would fulfill the responsibility of serving the people.

He announced the construction of a flyover in Shahdara adding that the Shahdara flyover project would be started this year. He also announced upgrading Government Associate College for Boys Sharqpur as a postgraduate college and announced naming Government Associate College for Boys Sharqpur after Mian Sher Rabbani. He further announced the launch of an elevated expressway project and said that the expressway from Gulberg to Motorway would be constructed at a cost of Rs60 billion to ease commuters' daily movement.

The CM regretted that the previous government left behind a plethora of incomplete projects and dishonoured cheques of Rs56 billion. More development works were being done now than in the previous government, he added and pointed out that the largest development budget has been given by the PTI government. Billions of rupees were being spent on development projects in 36 districts under the district development package, he noted and regretted that the past government spent less on Lahore and more on some areas. Today, composite development was being ensured, he said. Today, justice was being done to every city and region as providing facilities was my mission, he said.

The CM said the journey of development and prosperity has started in every district and he was visiting every district to review the pace of work. It is our responsibility to solve the problems of the people, he maintained. Wherever you go in Punjab, the development work would be visible, he added. PTI was in power for ensuring justice while good governance was an important mission, he repeated. Under the universal healthcare programme, the national health card has become functional in seven divisions of Punjab and every citizen could get free treatment for up to one million rupees through the national health card.

Usman Buzdar declared that the Ravi River Urban Development Project and Central Business District are game-changer projects as the new city will be developed. The government would make Lahore a city of international standards. The government was also working on Gulberg to Walton Road and Cavalry Ground Signal Free Corridor while Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Gulab Devi underpass projects have been completed, he noted.

Jinnah and Services Hospitals would have a 300-bed emergency and trauma centre and these projects will cost more than Rs12 billion. Water meters will also be installed in Lahore at a cost of Rs9.5 billion. The University of Child Health Sciences, Ganga Ram Mother and Child Block will be a 1000-bed general hospital. Work was in progress on the Data Ganj Bakhsh flyover and Shahkam Chowk flyover projects and underpasses will also be constructed on Bedian Road and Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town, he added. Underground water tanks were being constructed for better use of rainwater, he said.

The CM said Dilkash Lahore Project has been started to highlight the beauty of Lahore. Work is also underway on the Lawyers' Tower, MPAs Hostel Phase-II, Women Development Office Complex and Prison Complex. A multi-storey parking plaza will be constructed in the civil secretariat. The Shrine of Bibi Pakdaman was also being expanded, he said.

The government will also build an international standard bus terminal at Thokar and Revenue Academy. Shelters and almonries have also been set up in Lahore as per the vision of the prime minister. Waris Shah University in Sheikhupura, Punjab Judicial Academy and cadet college Narang Mandi will also be set up. Construction of Sheikhupura Ring Road has also started, he cited. Many projects are in ECNEC for approval and if approved, the size of the development budget will exceed Rs1000 billion which will be the largest development budget in the history of Punjab, he said. 55% of development funds have been utilised.

Usman Buzdar said that an agreement has been reached with UAE for a project worth Rs60 billion and this project was stalled for 14 years. This project will create new employment opportunities, he added. Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that CM has launched unprecedented projects for the development of Lahore, whereas in the past, attention was paid to projects with a personal display.

Usman Buzdar feels for the common man and the PML-N is unnerved due to PTI's health card. When Nawaz Sharif fell ill, he went out under the pretext of treatment because he did not fix the hospitals here properly. One brother used to boast that he would break the stomach of the corrupt to eke out looted wealth and he would also drag the corrupt on the streets of Lahore but is meeting them today for some political gains, he stated.

Abrar-ul-Haq said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar speaks less and works more. Vice-Chairman LDA Naeem-ul-Haq said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, projects worth billions of rupees were being started in Lahore while LDA was being reformed to create facilities for the citizens through automation.

DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed about the project. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Murad Raas, Mian Khalid Mahmood, SACM Hasaan Khawar, IG police and others were also present.